Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) Crosses Pivot Point Resistance at $73.89

Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) has opened bullishly above the pivot of $72.38 today and has reached the first level of resistance at $73.89. Should the shares continue to rise, the resistance pivots of $75.25 and $78.12 will be of interest.

Based on a current price of $74.15, Qualcomm Inc is currently 15.5% above its average consensus analyst price target of $62.67. Qualcomm Inc shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $77.88 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $79.87.

Over the past year, Qualcomm Inc has traded in a range of $49.10 to $96.17 and is now at $74.15, 51% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.5%.

