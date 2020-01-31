Qualcomm Inc Falls 2.13% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $85.78 to a high of $87.17. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $86.77 on volume of 1.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Qualcomm Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $96.17 and a 52-week low of $49.10 and are now trading 75% above that low price at $85.91 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.2% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.8%.

