Qorvo Inc Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 3.48%

Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $106.51 to a high of $108.51. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $107.61 on volume of 873,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Qorvo Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $122.37 and a 52-week low of $58.52 and are now trading 82% above that low price at $106.33 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.8% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.5%.

