Qorvo Inc Rises 1.28% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $90.80 to a high of $91.89. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $89.97 on volume of 850,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Qorvo Inc has traded in a range of $58.52 to $122.37 and is now at $91.42, 56% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.5% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.5%.

