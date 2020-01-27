Qiagen Nv has the Best Relative Performance in the Life Sciences Tools & Services Industry (QGEN , PKI , PRAH , TMO , BRKR )
We looked at the Life Sciences Tools & Services industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.
Qiagen Nv (NYSE:QGEN ) ranks first with a gain of 0.40%; Perkinelmer Inc (NYSE:PKI ) ranks second with a gain of 0.39%; and Pra Health Scien (NASDAQ:PRAH ) ranks third with a loss of 0.38%.
Thermo Fisher (NYSE:TMO ) follows with a loss of 0.51% and Bruker Corp (NASDAQ:BRKR ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 0.80%.
