Qep Resources In Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 2.66%

Qep Resources In (NYSE:QEP) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $2.72 to a high of $2.92. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $2.78 on volume of 3.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Qep Resources In share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $8.48 and a 52-week low of $2.69 and are now trading 5% above that low price at $2.82 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.6%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Qep Resources In and will alert subscribers who have QEP in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.