Qep Resources In has the Lowest Current Ratio in the Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Industry (QEP, MCF, CRZO, CXO, SD)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Exploration & Production industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.

Qep Resources In ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 0.3. Contango Oil & G is next with a a current ratio of 0.3. Carrizo Oil&Gas ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 0.3.

Concho Resources follows with a a current ratio of 0.5, and Sandridge Energy Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 0.5.

