Pvh Corp Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 6.70%

Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $58.39 to a high of $61.63. Yesterday, the shares fell 6.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $60.35 on volume of 386,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Pvh Corp share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $58.39 and a high of $134.24 and are now at $59.33. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.6%.

