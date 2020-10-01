Pvh Corp Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 1.06%

Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $102.31 to a high of $103.27. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $104.69 on volume of 241,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Pvh Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $67.41 and a high of $134.24 and are now at $102.53, 52% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.1%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Pvh Corp on October 23rd, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $91.59. Since that recommendation, shares of Pvh Corp have risen 12.8%. We continue to monitor PVH for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.