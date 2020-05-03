Puma Biotechnolo Rises 2.92% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Puma Biotechnolo (NASDAQ:PBYI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $11.03 to a high of $11.83. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $10.87 on volume of 291,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Puma Biotechnolo have traded between a low of $6.26 and a high of $43.90 and are now at $11.49, which is 84% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 1%.

