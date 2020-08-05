Pultegroup Inc (PHM) Breaks Through Support at $29.21

Pultegroup Inc (NYSE:PHM) has opened bearishly below the pivot of $29.14 today and has reached the first level of support at $29.21. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $28.53 and $27.92.

Pultegroup Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $47.37 and a 52-week low of $17.12 and are now trading 75% above that low price at $29.97 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.6%.

Pultegroup Inc has overhead space with shares priced $29.97, or 14.5% below the average consensus analyst price target of $35.06. Pultegroup Inc shares should encounter resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $35.70 and support at the 50-day MA of $27.77.

