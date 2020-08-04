Pultegroup Inc (PHM) Breaks Through Resistance at $23.86

Shares of Pultegroup Inc (NYSE:PHM) opened today above their pivot of $23.48 and have already reached the first level of resistance at $23.86. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $24.45 and $25.42.

There is potential upside of 52.2% for shares of Pultegroup Inc based on a current price of $23.03 and an average consensus analyst price target of $35.06. Pultegroup Inc shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $35.97 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $36.35.

Pultegroup Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $47.37 and a 52-week low of $17.12 and are now trading 35% above that low price at $23.03 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.45% lower and 3.64% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Pultegroup Inc. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Pultegroup Inc in search of a potential trend change.