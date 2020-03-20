Public Storage Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 2.17%

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $180.02 to a high of $190.00. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $187.06 on volume of 936,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Public Storagehas traded in a range of $180.02 to $266.76 and are now at $182.74. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.8%.

