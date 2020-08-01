Public Storage (PSA) Approaches New Downside Target of $212.35

Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) opened today below their pivot of $213.49 and have already reached the first level of support at $213.18. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $212.35 and $211.21.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) is currently priced 4.3% above its average consensus analyst price target of $204.77. Public Storage shares should encounter resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $233.39 and support at the 50-day MA of $213.38.

In the past 52 weeks, Public Storage share prices have been bracketed by a low of $195.13 and a high of $266.76 and are now at $214.08, 10% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.8% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Public Storage on September 9th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $256.08. Since that call, shares of Public Storage have fallen 16.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.