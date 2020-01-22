Pub Serv Enterp Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 1.65%

Pub Serv Enterp (NYSE:PEG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $59.57 to a high of $60.20. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $59.46 on volume of 1.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Pub Serv Enterp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $63.88 and a 52-week low of $51.98 and are now trading 16% above that low price at $60.37 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.

