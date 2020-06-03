Pub Serv Enterp Falls 1.20% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Pub Serv Enterp (NYSE:PEG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $51.58 to a high of $53.69. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $52.90 on volume of 2.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Pub Serv Enterp have traded between a low of $50.14 and a high of $63.88 and are now at $52.22, which is 4% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.7%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Pub Serv Enterp and will alert subscribers who have PEG in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.