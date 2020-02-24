Pub Serv Enterp is Among the Companies in the Multi-Utilities Industry with the Best Relative Performance (PEG , DTE , D , WEC , BKH )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Multi-Utilities industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Pub Serv Enterp (NYSE:PEG ) ranks first with a gain of 1.32%; Dte Energy Co (NYSE:DTE ) ranks second with a gain of 0.75%; and Dominion Energy (NYSE:D ) ranks third with a gain of 0.15%.

Wec Energy Group (NYSE:WEC ) follows with a gain of 0.11% and Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 0.06%.

