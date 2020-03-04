Pub Serv Enterp is Among the Companies in the Multi-Utilities Industry with the Best Relative Performance (PEG , AEE , WEC , SRE , NI )

Below are the top five companies in the Multi-Utilities industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Pub Serv Enterp (NYSE:PEG ) ranks first with a gain of 5.82%; Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE ) ranks second with a gain of 5.82%; and Wec Energy Group (NYSE:WEC ) ranks third with a gain of 5.38%.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE ) follows with a gain of 2.46% and Nisource Inc (NYSE:NI ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.86%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Pub Serv Enterp. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Pub Serv Enterp in search of a potential trend change.