Ptc Therapeutics has the Highest Beta in the Biotechnology Industry (PTCT, PRTA, ALDR, RARE, FOLD)

Below are the three companies in the Biotechnology industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Ptc Therapeutics ranks highest with a a beta of 2.5. Following is Prothena Corp Pl with a a beta of 2.4. Alder Biopharmac ranks third highest with a a beta of 2.3.

Ultragenyx Pharm follows with a a beta of 2.3, and Amicus Therapeut rounds out the top five with a a beta of 2.1.

