Ptc Therapeutics is Among the Companies in the Biotechnology Industry With the Highest Beta (PTCT, PRTA, ALDR, RARE, FOLD)

Below are the three companies in the Biotechnology industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Ptc Therapeutics ranks highest with a a beta of 2.5. Prothena Corp Pl is next with a a beta of 2.4. Alder Biopharmac ranks third highest with a a beta of 2.3.

Ultragenyx Pharm follows with a a beta of 2.3, and Amicus Therapeut rounds out the top five with a a beta of 2.1.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Alder Biopharmac on September 13th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $9.93. Since that recommendation, shares of Alder Biopharmac have risen 90.2%. We continue to monitor Alder Biopharmac for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.