Ptc Therapeutics is Among the Companies in the Biotechnology Industry With the Highest Beta (PTCT, PRTA, ALDR, RARE, FOLD)
Below are the three companies in the Biotechnology industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.
Ptc Therapeutics ranks highest with a a beta of 2.5. Prothena Corp Pl is next with a a beta of 2.4. Alder Biopharmac ranks third highest with a a beta of 2.3.
Ultragenyx Pharm follows with a a beta of 2.3, and Amicus Therapeut rounds out the top five with a a beta of 2.1.
