Ptc Therapeutics is Among the Companies in the Biotechnology Industry With the Highest Beta (PTCT, PRTA, ALDR, RARE, FOLD)

Written on Fri, 12/27/2019 - 2:31am
By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Biotechnology industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Ptc Therapeutics ranks highest with a a beta of 2.5. Prothena Corp Pl is next with a a beta of 2.4. Alder Biopharmac ranks third highest with a a beta of 2.3.

Ultragenyx Pharm follows with a a beta of 2.3, and Amicus Therapeut rounds out the top five with a a beta of 2.1.

