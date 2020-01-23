Ptc Inc Falling Today on Above-Average Volume (PTC)

Ptc Inc shares are trading on heavy volume today, having fallen -10.0% to $87.91. About 653,000 shares have been traded today, as compared to the 30-day average volume of 559,000 shares. Unusually high volume can signify a potential turning point or validate a breakout.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Ptc Inc on October 24th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $73.25. Since that recommendation, shares of Ptc Inc have risen 9.1%. We continue to monitor PTC for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

In the past 52 weeks, Ptc Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $62.05 and a high of $102.47 and are now at $79.95, 29% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.4%.