Ps Business Park is Among the Companies in the Diversified REITs Industry With the Highest Sales per Share (PSB, STAR, WPC, ALEX, AAT)

Written on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 2:30am
By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Diversified REITs industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Ps Business Park ranks highest with a sales per share of $14.91. Istar Inc is next with a sales per share of $13.37. Wp Carey Inc ranks third highest with a sales per share of $7.70.

Alexander & Bald follows with a sales per share of $7.20, and American Assets rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $6.86.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Ps Business Park and will alert subscribers who have PSB in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

