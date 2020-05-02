Ps Business Park is Among the Companies in the Diversified REITs Industry With the Highest Sales per Share (PSB, STAR, WPC, ALEX, AAT)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified REITs industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Ps Business Park ranks highest with a sales per share of $14.91. Istar Inc is next with a sales per share of $13.37. Wp Carey Inc ranks third highest with a sales per share of $7.70.

Alexander & Bald follows with a sales per share of $7.20, and American Assets rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $6.86.

