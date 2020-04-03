MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Ps Business Park is Among the Companies in the Diversified REITs Industry With the Highest Sales per Share (PSB, STAR, WPC, ALEX, AAT)

Written on Wed, 03/04/2020 - 2:37am
By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Diversified REITs industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Ps Business Park ranks highest with a sales per share of $14.91. Istar Inc is next with a sales per share of $13.37. Wp Carey Inc ranks third highest with a sales per share of $7.70.

Alexander & Bald follows with a sales per share of $7.20, and American Assets rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $6.86.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of American Assets on February 12th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $45.41. Since that call, shares of American Assets have fallen 5.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Keywords: highest sales per share ps business park istar inc wp carey inc alexander & bald american assets

Ticker(s): PSB STAR WPC ALEX AAT

Contact Shiri Gupta