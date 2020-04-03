Ps Business Park is Among the Companies in the Diversified REITs Industry With the Highest Sales per Share (PSB, STAR, WPC, ALEX, AAT)
Below are the three companies in the Diversified REITs industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
Ps Business Park ranks highest with a sales per share of $14.91. Istar Inc is next with a sales per share of $13.37. Wp Carey Inc ranks third highest with a sales per share of $7.70.
Alexander & Bald follows with a sales per share of $7.20, and American Assets rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $6.86.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of American Assets on February 12th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $45.41. Since that call, shares of American Assets have fallen 5.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
Keywords: highest sales per share ps business park istar inc wp carey inc alexander & bald american assets