Prudentl Finl Rises 5.59% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Prudentl Finl (NYSE:PRU) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $56.30 to a high of $57.21. Yesterday, the shares gained 5.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $56.20 on volume of 1.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Prudentl Finl share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $106.40 and a 52-week low of $38.62 and are now trading 52% above that low price at $58.79 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 6.3%.

