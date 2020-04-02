Prudentl Finl Rises 2.12% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Prudentl Finl (NYSE:PRU) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $93.21 to a high of $93.68. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $93.20 on volume of 466,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Prudentl Finl have traded between a low of $77.65 and a high of $106.40 and are now at $93.44, which is 20% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

