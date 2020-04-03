Prudentl Finl (PRU) Crosses Pivot Point Resistance at $77.23

Prudentl Finl (NYSE:PRU) has opened bullishly above the pivot of $75.47 today and has reached the first level of resistance at $77.23. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $78.78 and $82.09.

There is potential upside of 57.9% for shares of Prudentl Finl based on a current price of $76.99 and an average consensus analyst price target of $121.59. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $92.15 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $92.44.

In the past 52 weeks, Prudentl Finl share prices have been bracketed by a low of $73.19 and a high of $106.40 and are now at $76.99, 5% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

