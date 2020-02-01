Prudentl Finl has the Best Relative Performance in the Life & Health Insurance Industry (PRU , PFG , LNC , MET , AFL )

Below are the top five companies in the Life & Health Insurance industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Prudentl Finl (NYSE:PRU ) ranks first with a gain of 0.93%; Principal Finl (NASDAQ:PFG ) ranks second with a gain of 0.64%; and Lincoln Natl Crp (NYSE:LNC ) ranks third with a gain of 0.58%.

Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET ) follows with a gain of 0.53% and Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.30%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Prudentl Finl and will alert subscribers who have PRU in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.