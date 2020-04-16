MySmarTrend
Prudentl Finl Falls 4.48% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Written on Thu, 04/16/2020 - 12:55pm
By Nick Russo

Prudentl Finl (NYSE:PRU) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $53.57 to a high of $54.39. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $54.76 on volume of 1.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Prudentl Finl have traded between a low of $38.62 and a high of $106.40 and are now at $52.43, which is 36% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.7%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Prudentl Finl and will alert subscribers who have PRU in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

