Prologis Inc (PLD) Crosses Pivot Point Resistance at $70.03

Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) opened today above their pivot of $67.06 and have already reached the first level of resistance at $70.03. Should the shares continue to rise, the resistance pivots of $75.69 and $84.32 will be of interest.

Prologis Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $99.79 and a 52-week low of $62.01 and are now trading 4% above that low price at $64.37 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.03% higher and 1.35% lower over the past week, respectively.

Potential upside of 9.1% exists for Prologis Inc, based on a current level of $64.37 and analysts' average consensus price target of $70.23. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $86.28 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $91.15.

