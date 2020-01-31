Prologis Inc has the Lowest Sales Growth in the Industrial REITs Industry (PLD, FR, DRE, EGP, MNR)
Below are the three companies in the Industrial REITs industry with the lowest sales growth.
Prologis Inc ranks lowest with a sales growth of 335.5%. Following is First Ind Realty with a sales growth of 486.3%. Duke Realty Corp ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 690.2%.
Eastgroup Prop follows with a sales growth of 834.0%, and Monmouth Real Es rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 1,962.8%.
