MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Prologis Inc has the Lowest Sales Growth in the Industrial REITs Industry (PLD, FR, DRE, EGP, MNR)

Written on Fri, 01/31/2020 - 12:32am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Industrial REITs industry with the lowest sales growth.

Prologis Inc ranks lowest with a sales growth of 335.5%. Following is First Ind Realty with a sales growth of 486.3%. Duke Realty Corp ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 690.2%.

Eastgroup Prop follows with a sales growth of 834.0%, and Monmouth Real Es rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 1,962.8%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Prologis Inc and will alert subscribers who have PLD in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Keywords: lowest sales growth prologis inc first ind realty duke realty corp eastgroup prop monmouth real es

Ticker(s): PLD FR DRE EGP MNR

Contact David Diaz