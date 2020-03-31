Prologis Inc is Among the Companies in the Industrial REITs Industry With the Lowest Sales Growth (PLD, FR, DRE, EGP, MNR)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial REITs industry with the lowest sales growth.

Prologis Inc ranks lowest with a sales growth of 335.5%. First Ind Realty is next with a sales growth of 486.3%. Duke Realty Corp ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 690.2%.

Eastgroup Prop follows with a sales growth of 834.0%, and Monmouth Real Es rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 1,962.8%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of First Ind Realty on February 26th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $43.03. Since that call, shares of First Ind Realty have fallen 25.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.