Prologis Inc is Among the Companies in the Industrial REITs Industry With the Highest Beta (PLD, EGP, FR, STAG, MNR)
Below are the three companies in the Industrial REITs industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.
Prologis Inc ranks highest with a a beta of 0.8. Eastgroup Prop is next with a a beta of 0.8. First Ind Realty ranks third highest with a a beta of 0.8.
Stag Industrial follows with a a beta of 0.8, and Monmouth Real Es rounds out the top five with a a beta of 0.8.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Monmouth Real Es on January 29th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $13.46. Since that recommendation, shares of Monmouth Real Es have risen 8.9%. We continue to monitor Monmouth Real Es for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: highest beta prologis inc eastgroup prop first ind realty stag industrial monmouth real es