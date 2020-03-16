Progressive Corp Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 7.58%

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $66.59 to a high of $75.04. Yesterday, the shares fell 7.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $68.13 on volume of 2.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Progressive Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $84.96 and the current low of $66.59 and are currently at $73.65 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

