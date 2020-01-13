Progressive Corp Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 1.13%

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $73.70 to a high of $74.28. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $74.13 on volume of 905,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Progressive Corp has traded in a range of $59.20 to $84.96 and is now at $74.28, 25% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.7%.

