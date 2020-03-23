Progressive Corp (PGR) Crosses Pivot Point Support at $65.02

Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) have bearishly opened below the pivot of $68.45 today and have reached the first support level of $65.02. Should the shares continue to fall, the support pivots of $61.77 and $55.09 will be of interest.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Progressive Corp have traded between a low of $65.19 and a high of $84.96 and are now at $68.28, which is 5% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) is currently priced 8.5% above its average consensus analyst price target of $62.50. Progressive Corp shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $76.52 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $78.03.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Progressive Corp on February 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $78.07. Since that call, shares of Progressive Corp have fallen 12.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.