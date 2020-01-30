Progressive Corp has the Best Relative Performance in the Property & Casualty Insurance Industry (PGR , FAF , FNF , ALL , WRB )

Below are the top five companies in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR ) ranks first with a gain of 5.70%; First American F (NYSE:FAF ) ranks second with a gain of 0.95%; and Fnf Group (NYSE:FNF ) ranks third with a gain of 0.72%.

Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL ) follows with a gain of 0.60% and Wr Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.53%.

