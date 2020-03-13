Progress Softwar has the Best Relative Performance in the Systems Software Industry (PRGS , RPD , VRNS , VMW , QLYS )

Below are the top five companies in the Systems Software industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Progress Softwar (NASDAQ:PRGS ) ranks first with a loss of 4.91%; Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD ) ranks second with a loss of 5.75%; and Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS ) ranks third with a loss of 5.81%.

Vmware Inc-Cl A (NYSE:VMW ) follows with a loss of 7.70% and Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 8.60%.

