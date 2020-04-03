Procter & Gamble Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 2.33%

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $119.60 to a high of $121.15. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $119.84 on volume of 2.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Procter & Gamble and will alert subscribers who have PG in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Procter & Gamble have traded between a low of $97.75 and a high of $128.09 and are now at $120.33, which is 23% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.5%.