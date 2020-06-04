Procter & Gamble Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 1.39%

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $114.58 to a high of $117.00. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $115.90 on volume of 4.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Procter & Gamble have traded between a low of $94.34 and a high of $128.09 and are now at $116.31, which is 23% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.1% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

