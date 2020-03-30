Procter & Gamble has the Best Relative Performance in the Household Products Industry (PG , CL , KMB , CLX , CENTA )

We looked at the Household Products industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG ) ranks first with a gain of 2.60%; Colgate-Palmoliv (NYSE:CL ) ranks second with a gain of 2.26%; and Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB ) ranks third with a gain of 0.71%.

Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX ) follows with a gain of 0.05% and Central Garden-A (NASDAQ:CENTA ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 0.90%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Central Garden-A on February 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $25.84. Since that call, shares of Central Garden-A have fallen 6.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.