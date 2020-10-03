Procter & Gamble Falls 1.10% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $114.71 to a high of $120.10. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $117.55 on volume of 4.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Procter & Gamble. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Procter & Gamble in search of a potential trend change.

Procter & Gamble share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $128.09 and a 52-week low of $98.51 and are now trading 17% above that low price at $115.10 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.