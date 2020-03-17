Procter & Gamble is Among the Companies in the Household Products Industry With the Lowest Projected Earnings Growth (PG, WDFC, CL, KMB, ENR)

Below are the three companies in the Household Products industry with the lowest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Procter & Gamble ranks lowest with a projected earnings growth of 6.9%. Wd-40 Co is next with a projected earnings growth of 9.2%. Colgate-Palmoliv ranks third lowest with a projected earnings growth of 10.3%.

Kimberly-Clark follows with a projected earnings growth of 11.1%, and Energizer Holdin rounds out the bottom five with a projected earnings growth of 13.1%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Energizer Holdin on February 26th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $48.27. Since that call, shares of Energizer Holdin have fallen 16.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.