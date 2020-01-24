Proassurance Cor Falls 1.89% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Proassurance Cor (NYSE:PRA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $32.28 to a high of $33.44. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $32.61 on volume of 160,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Proassurance Cor on November 14th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $37.78. Since that call, shares of Proassurance Cor have fallen 11.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Proassurance Cor have traded between a low of $32.61 and a high of $45.45 and are now at $33.11, which is 2% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.03% higher and 0.52% lower over the past week, respectively.