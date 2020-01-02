Primerica Inc has the Highest Projected Earnings Growth in the Life & Health Insurance Industry (PRI, MET, TMK, UNM, AFL)

Below are the three companies in the Life & Health Insurance industry with the highest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Primerica Inc ranks highest with a projected earnings growth of 29.5%. Following is Metlife Inc with a projected earnings growth of 28.8%. Torchmark Corp ranks third highest with a projected earnings growth of 25.5%.

Unum Group follows with a projected earnings growth of 19.0%, and Aflac Inc rounds out the top five with a projected earnings growth of 16.6%.

