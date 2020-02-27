Primerica Inc is Among the Companies in the Life & Health Insurance Industry With the Lowest Forward Earnings Yield (PRI, TMK, AFL, FFG, MET)

Below are the three companies in the Life & Health Insurance industry with the lowest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Primerica Inc ranks lowest with a forward earnings yield of 5.8%. Following is Torchmark Corp with a forward earnings yield of 7.1%. Aflac Inc ranks third lowest with a forward earnings yield of 8.5%.

Fbl Finl Group-A follows with a forward earnings yield of 9.6%, and Metlife Inc rounds out the bottom five with a forward earnings yield of 10.8%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Torchmark Corp on August 2nd, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $87.87. Since that call, shares of Torchmark Corp have fallen 3.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.