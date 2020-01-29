Prestige Brands has the Highest Revenue Per Employee in the Pharmaceuticals Industry (PBH, ANIP, HZNP, ENDP, AGN)

Below are the three companies in the Pharmaceuticals industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Prestige Brands ranks highest with a an RPE of $2.0 million. Ani Pharmaceutic is next with a an RPE of $1.1 million. Horizon Pharma P ranks third highest with a an RPE of $1.0 million.

Endo Internation follows with a an RPE of $1.0 million, and Allergan Plc rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $901,000.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Prestige Brands. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Prestige Brands in search of a potential trend change.