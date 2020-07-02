Prestige Brands has the Best Relative Performance in the Pharmaceuticals Industry (PBH , RVNC , PCRX , BMY , MNK )

Below are the top five companies in the Pharmaceuticals industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Prestige Brands (NYSE:PBH ) ranks first with a gain of 8.41%; Revance Therapeu (NASDAQ:RVNC ) ranks second with a gain of 4.67%; and Pacira Pharmaceu (NASDAQ:PCRX ) ranks third with a gain of 3.28%.

Bristol-Myer Sqb (NYSE:BMY ) follows with a gain of 2.15% and Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.17%.

