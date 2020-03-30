Prestige Brands has the Best Relative Performance in the Pharmaceuticals Industry (PBH , RVNC , ITCI , BMY , OMER )

Below are the top five companies in the Pharmaceuticals industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Prestige Brands (NYSE:PBH ) ranks first with a gain of 3.56%; Revance Therapeu (NASDAQ:RVNC ) ranks second with a gain of 2.36%; and Intra-Cellular T (NASDAQ:ITCI ) ranks third with a gain of 1.87%.

Bristol-Myer Sqb (NYSE:BMY ) follows with a gain of 1.03% and Omeros Corp (NASDAQ:OMER ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.71%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Intra-Cellular T on January 8th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $27.19. Since that call, shares of Intra-Cellular T have fallen 41.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.