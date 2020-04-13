Premier Inc-Cl A Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 2.39%

Premier Inc-Cl A (NASDAQ:PINC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $31.65 to a high of $32.56. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $31.84 on volume of 125,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Premier Inc-Cl A has traded in a range of $27.11 to $40.13 and is now at $31.82, 17% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.5%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Premier Inc-Cl A. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Premier Inc-Cl A in search of a potential trend change.