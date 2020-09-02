MySmarTrend
Premier Inc-Cl A is Among the Companies in the Health Care Services Industry With the Lowest EBITDA Growth (PINC, ESRX, CVS, MD, DGX)

Written on Sun, 02/09/2020 - 5:29am
By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Services industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Premier Inc-Cl A ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of -12.9%. Following is Express Scripts with a EBITDA growth of 6.9%. Cvs Health Corp ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 10.2%.

Mednax Inc follows with a EBITDA growth of 11.8%, and Quest Diagnostic rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 13.5%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Express Scripts on December 10th, 2018 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $95.57. Since that call, shares of Express Scripts have fallen 3.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

